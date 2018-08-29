Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Picks up 24th save

Iglesias gave up one run on two hits and zero walks while striking out one in 1.1 innings Tuesday against the Brewers.

He has given up a run in each of his last two outings, taking a loss on Aug. 24 in Chicago but notching the win in this one at home against Milwaukee, thanks to his teammates spotting him a 9-6 lead with four outs to go. Even with this brief run of struggles, Iglesias has a firm hold on the closer role in Cincinnati.