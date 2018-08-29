Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Picks up 24th save
Iglesias gave up one run on two hits and zero walks while striking out one in 1.1 innings Tuesday against the Brewers.
He has given up a run in each of his last two outings, taking a loss on Aug. 24 in Chicago but notching the win in this one at home against Milwaukee, thanks to his teammates spotting him a 9-6 lead with four outs to go. Even with this brief run of struggles, Iglesias has a firm hold on the closer role in Cincinnati.
More News
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Blows save but gets win•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches another save•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches 22nd save of year•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Records two-out save versus Phillies•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches 20th save•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Records 19th save with scoreless inning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start