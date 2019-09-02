Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Picks up 28th save

Iglesias earned the save against St. Louis on Sunday by striking out the side in a perfect ninth inning.

Iglesias entered the game having allowed six earned runs in his last 2.2 innings but appeared dominant against the Cardinals on Sunday, whiffing all three hitters he faced on 17 pitches. The 29-year-old has faced scrutiny over his job security as a result of his result struggles but may have calmed the tempest a bit with the impressive outing. Iglesias has now converted 28 of 33 save chances this season while posting a 4.55 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 77:20 K:BB over 57.1 innings.