Iglesias tossed one scoreless inning Friday as he earned the save in Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Pirates. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out one.

Iglesias got off to a rocky start this season, but he's been more consistent recently as he hasn't allowed an earned run in each of his past six outings. The right-hander now carries a 4.15 ERA and has converted on five of his six save chances this year.