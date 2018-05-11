Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Picks up fifth save against Dodgers

Iglesias got the save against the Dodgers on Thursday, striking out three without allowing a baserunner over 1.1 innings in the Reds' 4-1 victory.

It was just the fifth save of the year for the Cincinnati closer but that's been due to a lack of opportunities as much as anything, as he has a 1.50 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP in his 18 innings of work. Playing on a last-place Reds team will probably continue to inhibit his upside in that way even if he does continue to post solid ratios.