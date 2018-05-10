Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Picks up first win

Iglesias (1-0) picked up the win Wednesday against the Mets, striking out three across two scoreless innings.

Iglesias was able to keep the score knotted at 1-1 with a pair of perfect innings before Adam Duvall ended things with a walkoff homer to give the reliever his first win of the season. While the 28-year-old hasn't been afforded many save opportunities for the lowly Reds -- he's just 4-for-5 this season -- he's still able to provide fantasy value with his impressive ratios (1.62 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 10.3 K/9).