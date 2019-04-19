Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Picks up third save
Iglesias picked up the save against the Padres on Thursday, striking out the side in a scoreless ninth inning to preserve a 4-1 victory for the Reds.
It was a lights-out effort from the righty, who needed 15 pitches to punch out all three hitters he faced and get his third save of the season. This was a welcome sight, as Iglesias was not off to a good start with five earned runs and a blown save in his first six games. He's still the top closer option for the Reds, so hopefully this clean performance means he's ready to get on track and hack into his still-bloated 5.70 ERA and 1.70 WHIP.
