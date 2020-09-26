Iglesias earned a hold after striking out two in a scoreless eighth inning against the Twins on Friday. He allowed one hit.

Manager David Bell was operating as if this were a playoff game, and he would have gone to Iglesias for a second inning if the Reds had not tacked on three more runs in the top of the ninth to make it 7-2. With a more comfortable lead, Bell decided to bring in Wade Miley to finish out the game. Iglesias had a bit of a rocky start to the season, but he's been excellent since and now has a 2.93 ERA to go along with eight saves.