Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Pitches two-inning save Sunday

Iglesias pitched two scoreless innings against the Marlins on Sunday to pick up his 17th save of the season. He allowed one hit and struck out one batter.

Though Iglesias was pitch-efficient in the outing, needing 27 pitches to get through his two innings, chances are he won't be available on Monday. He got pressed into service in the eighth inning after Michael Lorenzen had a tough seventh inning.

