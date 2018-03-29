Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Placed on paternity leave
Iglesias was placed on 3-day paternity leave Thursday.
This timing couldn't have been much worse, as it was announced on Opening Day and could result in Iglesias being unavailable through the end of March. With David Hernandez and Michael Lorenzen on the disabled list, Wandy Peralta and Kevin Quackenbush look like the favorites to close games if a save situation arises while Iglesias is away from the team. That said, the Reds open against the Nationals, facing Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg on Friday and Saturday, respectively, so it would have been a bit of a long shot for Iglesias to notch a save in either game.
