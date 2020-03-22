Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Poor spring
Iglesias only saw action in four games this spring, but gave up six runs (albeit only two earned) over 3.2 innings. He struck out four while allowing six hits and a walk.
Iglesias remains the closer and probably will get used more traditionally this season, but in a way he has less job security this season than last. The Reds spent heavily on improving the lineup this offseason and expect to win, so if he falters early like he did last season, it's reasonable to suspect a change could occur. Moreover, the alternatives behind him are stronger, with Michael Lorenzen, Amir Garrett and Robert Stephenson coming off good seasons, and Pedro Strop joining the team.
