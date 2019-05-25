Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Posts 11th save
Iglesias retired the Cubs in order with one strikeout to earn his 11th save in a 6-5 victory Friday afternoon.
Since a couple of bad appearances against the Giants at the beginning of the month, Iglesias has improved tremendously. He is 5-for-5 in his last five save opportunities, and he hasn't allowed a run in 8.2 straight frames. Overall, Iglesias owns a 1-5 record with a 3.20 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 25.1 innings. He is also 11-for-13 in save chances.
