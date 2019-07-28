Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Posts 19th save

Iglesias put down the Rockies in order with two strikeouts during the ninth inning to earn a save during a 3-1 victory Saturday.

The 29-year-old had given up a run in three straight appearances, so it was good to see him make quick work of the Rockies on Saturday. Iglesias is just 2-8 but also 19-for-22 in save chances with a 4.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 44 innings this season.