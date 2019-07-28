Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Posts 19th save
Iglesias put down the Rockies in order with two strikeouts during the ninth inning to earn a save during a 3-1 victory Saturday.
The 29-year-old had given up a run in three straight appearances, so it was good to see him make quick work of the Rockies on Saturday. Iglesias is just 2-8 but also 19-for-22 in save chances with a 4.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 44 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...