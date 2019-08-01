Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Posts 20th save
Iglesias retired the Pirates in order during the ninth in a 4-1 victory to earn his 20th save of the season Wednesday afternoon.
The 29-year-old also recorded a strikeout, giving him eight straight outings with at least one punchout. Iglesias hit a rough patch in the middle of July, but he ended the month with three scoreless innings where he allowed only two hits and struck out four. Iglesias is 2-8 with 20 saves, 4.30 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 46 innings this season.
