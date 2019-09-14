Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Posts 30th save

Iglesias earned the save against the Diamondbacks on Friday, firing a scoreless ninth inning while surrendering one hit.

Tasked with protecting a 4-3 lead in the ninth, Iglesias forced Carson Kelly and Ildemaro Vargas to fly out before allowing Ketel Marte to swat a double. The 29-year-old stifled any additional threat by inducing a groundout to Josh Rojas to end the game. The save was the 30th of the year for Iglesias, who has now posted back-to-back 30-save seasons.