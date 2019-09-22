Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Posts 34th save
Iglesias struck out the side and didn't allow a baserunner during the ninth inning to earn a save in a 3-2 victory against the Mets on Saturday.
His losses and ERA are flat-out ugly for a closer, but Iglesias has been very helpful in the saves and strikeouts categories. He's been particularly great lately, posting seven saves and 15 strikeouts in his last nine innings, all of which have been scoreless. Overall, he is 3-11 with 34 saves, five blown saves, 3.99 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 65.1 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...