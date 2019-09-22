Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Posts 34th save

Iglesias struck out the side and didn't allow a baserunner during the ninth inning to earn a save in a 3-2 victory against the Mets on Saturday.

His losses and ERA are flat-out ugly for a closer, but Iglesias has been very helpful in the saves and strikeouts categories. He's been particularly great lately, posting seven saves and 15 strikeouts in his last nine innings, all of which have been scoreless. Overall, he is 3-11 with 34 saves, five blown saves, 3.99 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 65.1 innings this season.