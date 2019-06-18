Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Pulled from save chance

Iglesias was credited with his second hold of the season after tossing a scoreless inning in Monday's 3-2 win over the Astros. He issued two walks and didn't strike out a batter in the 21-pitch appearance.

With the Reds clinging to a one-run lead with one out and a runner on first in the top of the eighth, Iglesias was summoned for a five-out save chance. Iglesias was able to escape the inning without any drama and came back out for the ninth, retiring one of the two hitters he faced before being pulled in favor of Michael Lorenzen, who was able to close out the frame for his third save of the season. While Iglesias remains the Reds' top option for saves, manager David Bell hasn't been shy about using the right-hander outside of traditional closing situations. As a result, Iglesias may continue to cede the occasional save chance to one of the Reds' other late-inning arms.