Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Racks up 18th save Wednesday

Iglesias gave up a hit and two walks while striking out one in two scoreless innings Wednesday to record his 18th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Pirates.

It's the seventh time this year Iglesias has been asked to get more than three outs to notch a save. With the trade deadline having come and gone and the 27-year-old still with Cincinnati, Iglesias should be a strong source of saves, strikeouts and ratios for the remainder of the season.

