Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Records 14th save

Iglesias gave up three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three through two innings to record his 14th save in a win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Iglesias pitched a scoreless eighth inning, but the ninth inning was a different story as he allowed a three-run home run before retiring the side. Fortunately, the Reds scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Iglesias the cushion to record his 14th save. Despite the two-inning save, Michael Lorenzen had received the last three save chances, and Iglesias will need to improve to see more opportunities to close games. Iglesias has a 4.41 ERA through 33 appearances this season.