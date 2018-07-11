Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Records 19th save with scoreless inning

Iglesias worked around a hit with two strikeouts in a scoreless inning of work for his 19th save of the season Tuesday against the Indians.

Iglesias allowed the leadoff man to reach in this one, but he mowed down the next three batters he faced to close out a three-run victory. He threw 12 of 13 pitches for strikes in this dominant outing and has responded with three straight saves after blowing an opportunity last week. Iglesias now holds a 2.41 ERA and 1.05 WHIP for the season.