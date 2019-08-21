Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Records 25th save

Iglesias didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two in the ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Padres.

Iglesias was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the final frame and he came through with little trouble to earn his 25th save. He's now held the opposition scoreless in nine of his last 10 appearances after going through a rough patch in late July, during which he allowed at least one earned run in three consecutive outings. Things have taken a positive turn however, and Iglesias has now recorded eight of the team's last 10 saves and is being used predominantly as a traditional closer.