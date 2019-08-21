Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Records 25th save
Iglesias didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two in the ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Padres.
Iglesias was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the final frame and he came through with little trouble to earn his 25th save. He's now held the opposition scoreless in nine of his last 10 appearances after going through a rough patch in late July, during which he allowed at least one earned run in three consecutive outings. Things have taken a positive turn however, and Iglesias has now recorded eight of the team's last 10 saves and is being used predominantly as a traditional closer.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start