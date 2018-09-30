Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Records 30th save

Iglesias retired the side in order with two strikeouts Saturday to earn his 30th save of the season in the Reds' victory over the Pirates.

Iglesias was handed a 3-0 lead before disposing of the Bucs with a tidy 12-pitch, eight-strike outing to close the ninth and the game. The 2018 season marks the right-hander's first reaching the 30-save mark. He'll be working for the third straight day if he appears during Sunday's season finale, into which he'll carry a stellar 2.44 ERA with 9.8 K/9 and 3.2 BB/9 for an otherwise underachieving Cincinnati club.