Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Records final out for save
Iglesias struck out the final batter of Monday's contest against the Angels for the save.
Iglesias entered in the ninth inning with two outs and a runner on first base in a three-run ballgame, though he was able to fan Shohei Otani to secure the victory. Iglesias has now turned in six scoreless outings, picking up five saves while striking out seven over that stretch (5.1 innings).
