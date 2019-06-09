Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Records four-out save

Iglesias posted a four-out save with one hit allowed and one strikeout during a 4-3 victory against the Phillies on Sunday.

The 29-year-old hasn't received much work lately because the Reds have either been behind or held a big lead, but Iglesias is 7-for-7 in save chances since May 9. He's also on a 12.1 scoreless innings streak. Overall, Iglesias is 13-for-15 in save opportunities with a 2.79 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 29 innings this season.