Iglesias recorded the final two outs of Friday's game against the Cubs to earn his fourth save of the season.

Robert Stephenson forced Iglesias to get loose (a second time) by allowing three runs in the ninth to make it a one-run game. Iglesias put out the fire on six pitches, and with that, is now 4-for-5 in save chances this year. There have been bumps in the road over the past two seasons, but the Reds have stuck by Iglesias through the tough times. Barring a trade, he'll remain locked into the closer role for the foreseeable future.