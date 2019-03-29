Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Records hold in shaky outing
Iglesias allowed a solo home run and issued two walks while striking out one batter in 1.1 innings against the Pirates on Opening Day.
New manager David Bell turned to Iglesias with the Reds leading 5-2 after seven and the middle of the Pirates' order due up. Corey Dickerson immediately homered, but Iglesias escaped the eighth without any further damage. Iglesias went on to walk two of the three batters he faced in the ninth before giving way to Amir Garrett and ultimately David Hernandez, who slammed the door for the save. Bell gave fair warning, saying in February that Iglesias wouldn't be used strictly in the traditional closer role this season.
