Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Records save despite three walks
Iglesias allowed an unearned run while issuing three walks Sunday against the Cardinals, but he came away with his 25th save of the season. He did not record a strikeout.
Iglesias walked the leadoff batter and saw him come around to score on a passed ball and a run-scoring groundout. He then issued back-to-back walks with two outs before retiring the final batter to close it out. This outing continues a rough patch of form for Iglesias, who's now been scored upon in five of his last six outings while enduring two losses and a blown save in that stretch. Still, he holds a 2.48 ERA as well as a 1.07 WHIP for this season and should bounce back sooner rather than later.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...