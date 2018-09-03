Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Records save despite three walks

Iglesias allowed an unearned run while issuing three walks Sunday against the Cardinals, but he came away with his 25th save of the season. He did not record a strikeout.

Iglesias walked the leadoff batter and saw him come around to score on a passed ball and a run-scoring groundout. He then issued back-to-back walks with two outs before retiring the final batter to close it out. This outing continues a rough patch of form for Iglesias, who's now been scored upon in five of his last six outings while enduring two losses and a blown save in that stretch. Still, he holds a 2.48 ERA as well as a 1.07 WHIP for this season and should bounce back sooner rather than later.

