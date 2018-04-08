Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Records second save

Iglesias allowed one hit and struck out one across one inning of scoreless work to record the save Saturday against the Pirates.

After allowing an earned run in his first outing of the season, Iglesias has bounced back in his next two appearances to work two clean innings and record two saves. He's secure in his role and is showing no signs that he will struggle, making him a very safe option at closer.

