Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Records sixth save

Iglesias allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two across 1.2 innings to earn his sixth save Thursday against the Braves.

Iglesias came in with one out in the eighth inning after Zach Duke allowed a two-run homer to bring the Reds' lead down to one. While he allowed two baserunners, Iglesias had little trouble closing out the game with only one runner reaching scoring position on fielder's indifference. After starting the season with some poor efforts, Iglesias has now turned in five consecutive scoreless outings and has his ERA down to 3.65 paired with a 1.30 WHIP.