Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Records two-out save versus Indians

Iglesias worked around a hit with one strikeout while recording the final two outs of Monday's win over the Indians for his 18th save of the season.

Iglesias came on with two men in scoring position, proceeding to allow a sacrifice fly and an RBI double as the hosts pulled within two runs. The tying run came to the place in the form of Jose Ramirez, but Iglesias struck him out to end the game. While it was a bit of a shaky outing, it doesn't look too bad on paper and the right-hander still has a shiny 2.48 ERA on the season.