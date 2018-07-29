Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Records two-out save versus Phillies

Iglesias allowed one hit and struck out a pair in a scoreless two-out save Sunday against the Phillies.

Iglesias didn't begin the ninth inning, but he was called upon after Wandy Peralta allowed two men to reach base with one out. He conceded a single to load the bases before recording the final two outs via the strikeout for his 21st save of the season. Iglesias has now gone eight appearances without allowing an earned run, lowering his ERA to 2.11 to go along with a 1.00 WHIP.