Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Reds using closer committee

In the wake of Michael Lorenzen getting the save Friday night, Reds manager David Bell said that the team will mix-and-match in future save situations, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds might go away from using Iglesias as an "ace reliever" due to so many high-profile struggles by him in those situations. In non-save situations he has a 6.28 ERA. But that only leaves him with fewer chances to pitch altogether, if he's not exclusively the closer.