Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Returns from DL
Iglesias (biceps) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.
Iglesias ended up on the 10-day disabled list after suffering a non-throwing biceps injury May 23, but he'll return to the bullpen after missing the minimum. The 28-year-old right-hander figures to resume the Reds' closing duties upon his reinstatement from the DL.
