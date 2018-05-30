Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Returns from DL

Iglesias (biceps) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

Iglesias ended up on the 10-day disabled list after suffering a non-throwing biceps injury May 23, but he'll return to the bullpen after missing the minimum. The 28-year-old right-hander figures to resume the Reds' closing duties upon his reinstatement from the DL.

