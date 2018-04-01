Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Returns from paternity list

Iglesias was reinstated from the paternity list prior to Sunday's matchup against the Nationals.

Iglesias has not yet had an opportunity to pitch in a game while away from the team, but the Reds haven't had a save opportunity in either of their first two games. Should one arise Sunday, look for Iglesias, the presumed closer, to get the call.

