Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Rough stretch continues

Iglesias (1-5) recorded just two outs while allowed two runs on two hits, taking the loss against the Giants on Sunday. He struck out one batter.

Iglesias came into a 4-4 contest with one out in the ninth and promptly yielded a Buster Posey double and Brandon Crawford go-ahead homer. In his last three appearances, the 29-year-old has allowed four runs, going 0-2 with a blown save in the process. He's still the Reds primary closer, but Amir Garret could get some looks if he continues to struggle.