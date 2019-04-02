Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Saddled with loss
Iglesias (0-1) took the loss Monday as the Reds fell 4-3 to the Brewers, allowing a run on two hits and a walk in an inning of work.
Entering the game in the top of the ninth inning with the score tied 3-3, Iglesias got two quick outs before back-to-back doubles by Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun settled the affair. The right-hander has had a shaky start to the season, giving up runs in both his appearances with a 1:3 K:BB in 2.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...