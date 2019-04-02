Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Saddled with loss

Iglesias (0-1) took the loss Monday as the Reds fell 4-3 to the Brewers, allowing a run on two hits and a walk in an inning of work.

Entering the game in the top of the ninth inning with the score tied 3-3, Iglesias got two quick outs before back-to-back doubles by Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun settled the affair. The right-hander has had a shaky start to the season, giving up runs in both his appearances with a 1:3 K:BB in 2.1 innings.