Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Secures second save

Iglesias earned his second save of the season against the Cardinals by allowing one hit during a scoreless ninth inning. He had one strikeout and one walk.

Iglesias allowed a run in each of his first three outings of the year -- none of which were save opportunities -- but has two scoreless innings and two saves in his last two times on the mound. The 29-year-old has a 4.05 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB through 6.2 innings.