Iglesias gave up a game-losing two-run homer to JaCoby Jones in Saturday's loss to the Tigers. He got through the ninth inning allowing two runs on three hits, striking out two.

Iglesias entered the ninth with the game tied 4-4, allowed a single to Austin Romine to lead off the inning, followed by Jones's homer. He then allowed a single to Niko Goodrum before retiring the last three batters. Iglesias also struggled early last season, and in spring training in March.