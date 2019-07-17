Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Serves up walkoff blast
Iglesias (2-8) took the loss Tuesday as the Reds were downed 4-3 by the Cubs in 10 innings, striking out two but giving up a walkoff solo home run to Kyle Schwarber in an inning of relief.
The right-hander grooved a 96 mph fastball right down the pipe with one out in the bottom of the 10th, and Schwarber drove it just over the wall in left-center. It was the first homer and the first run Iglesias has allowed in six July appearances, but it's not a new issue for him -- he's posted a 1.52 HR/9 this year after managing a 1.50 mark in 2018.
