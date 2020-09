Iglesias earned save No. 8 with a perfect inning against the Pirates on Wednesday. He struck out one batter.

Iglesias retired the side on seven pitches, preserving the shutout after Luis Castillo and Archie Bradley combined for eight scoreless innings. After a few early stumbles, Iglesias has been lights out with just one earned run allowed in his last 11 appearances, going 6-for-7 in save chances in that span.