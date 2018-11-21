Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Signs three-year extension
Iglesias inked a three-year contract extension that will take him through the 2021 season with the Reds.
Iglesias had previously signed a seven-year deal with the team back in 2014, but a provision allowed him the opportunity to opt out of that deal, which led both parties to an agreement on this extension. Instead of heading to arbitration the next three years, Iglesias has a secure contract until he becomes a free agent following the 2021 campaign. In 2018, he appeared in 66 games, posting a superb 2.38 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 30 saves and 80 strikeouts in 72 innings of relief. The 28-year-old should be considered a quality asset for the coming years after converting 89 percent (64-of-72) of his save chances the past three seasons. Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the closer's deal is worth $24.125 million over the next three years.
