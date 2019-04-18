Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Slider velocity down
Iglesias's slider velocity is down so far this season, from 85.46 mph to 83.4 mph, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. It was against the slider that Joc Pederson hit Monday's walk-off homer. "It's not a secret that my slider isn't sharp as it was last year," Iglesias said, according to translator Julio Morillo. "I think I've just been focused to work on other pitches, and I have not worked on my slider as much."
Last year opposing hitters hit just .139 with a .236 slugging percentage against his slider, but the results haven't been as good so far this season. His sinker has also been problematic, with right-handers hitting .670 with a 1.000 slugging percentage.
