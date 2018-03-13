Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Slow start to spring
Iglesias has given up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over five spring innings.
A couple rough spring outings shouldn't affect his fantasy value at all. Iglesias is still missing bats at a high clip and projects to be the Reds' best reliever and closer all season. He appears to be on a pretty strict schedule, getting three days off in between appearances.
