Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Strikes out side to get save

Iglesias earned his fourth save of the season, striking out the side against the Padres on Saturday.

The 29-year-old threw 10 of his 13 pitches for strikes, as he overwhelmed the three hitters he faced. Strikeouts have been no problem for Iglesias, as he has 17 of them in 9.2 innings, but he has also suffered three losses and owns a 4.66 ERA and 1.34 WHIP.