Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Strikes out two in save

Iglesias recorded two strikeouts while allowing no baserunners during the ninth inning to post a save in a 4-2 victory against the Padres on Wednesday.

His overall numbers still aren't the best, but Iglesias has allowed just one run over his last 10.2 innings. Over almost the last month, he's converted nine straight save opportunities as well. Overall, he has 26 saves with a 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 53.2 innings this season.