Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Struggles in non-save spot

Iglesias allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two batters during Thursday's loss to St. Louis.

Cincinnati was a run behind when Iglesias entered Thursday's game, and it was an uncharacteristic outing from the righty. He's locked into the closer role and boasts a high-end 2.19 ERA, WHIP and 11.2 K/9 to go along with his 27 saves this season. It is worth noting that he's allowed three runs through his past two appearances, though.