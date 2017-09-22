Play

Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Struggles in non-save spot

Iglesias allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two batters during Thursday's loss to St. Louis.

Cincinnati was a run behind when Iglesias entered Thursday's game, and it was an uncharacteristic outing from the righty. He's locked into the closer role and boasts a high-end 2.19 ERA, WHIP and 11.2 K/9 to go along with his 27 saves this season. It is worth noting that he's allowed three runs through his past two appearances, though.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast