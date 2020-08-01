Iglesias was charged with two runs (one earned) on two hits in one inning against the Tigers on Friday. He struck out two batters.

A Joey Votto error kept one of the runs off his ledger, but it was not a good outing for Iglesias, who gave up two doubles and a stolen base. The Reds' closer has a 13.50 ERA and zero saves through the first week-plus of action. Iglesias endured similar struggles in non-save situations last year, posting a 5.18 ERA under those circumstances compared to a 3.59 ERA in save situations.