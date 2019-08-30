Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Takes 10th loss

Iglesias (2-10) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Marlins after surrendering a solo home run.

Summoned to protect a 3-3 game in the bottom of the 12th, Iglesias threw just three pitches that led to a walkoff home run for Harold Ramirez. He now has 10 losses on the season with 27 saves and owns a 4.31 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 61:16 K:BB.