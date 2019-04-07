Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Takes another loss

Iglesias (0-2) allowed one run on three hits over 2.1 innings and took the loss in Saturday's extra-inning game against the Pirates.

Iglesias entered with the game tied 5-5 to start the eighth inning and tossed two scoreless frames before giving up a single and double during the 10th inning to end the game. The 29-year-old has a 5.79 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 4:3 K:BB across 4.2 innings and is without a save opportunity through eight games.