Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Takes loss

Iglesias (1-6) allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks in 0.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Indians.

Iglesias was called upon in a tie game in the 10th inning, but allowed four consecutive batters to reach base after inducing a pop up from the first hitter of the frame. It was the first earned run he allowed since May 5, a span of 12 outings. He still has a bloated WHIP of 1.40 for the season, but has also racked up 13 saves and 40 strikeouts.