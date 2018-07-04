Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Third blown save

Iglesias gave up a solo home run while striking out one in an inning Tuesday against the White Sox, and was charged with his third blown save of the year.

He gave up a solo shot to Avisail Garcia (his second of the game). Even with this hiccup, the biggest threat to Iglesias getting saves going forward is a trade to a team with an entrenched closer. As long as he stays in Cincinnati, Iglesias should continue to get his chances.